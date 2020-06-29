No Fourth of July fireworks show in Cleveland this year

The City of Cleveland has canceled its Fourth of July fireworks show this year.

The City says this was prompted by Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s new order regarding large outdoor events being limited to 100 attendees or less.

“We must be watchful for our community and the continued rise in COVID cases, and follow what the Governor has put in place for our safety,” said Ashleigh Broussard, tourism and marketing director for the City of Cleveland and a member of the Unity Committee of Cleveland, which helps organize the event every year.

