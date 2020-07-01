Fiber network team canvassing city of Dayton

Residents within the Dayton city limits may be seeing something a little unusual, but there’s no cause for alarm.

What they’ll see is a team from the City’s planned gigabit fiber internet utility project canvassing the city. The four-member “fielder” team is physically walking all city streets to map out the network.

“Our fielders are easy to identify as they’ll be wearing safety vests and carrying an iPad,” said Marketing and Communications Director Patti Jett. “They’ll also have ID, showing that they work for our contractor, Magellan Advisors, but the important thing to know is that they will be staying in the right of way and won’t need to enter your home or back yard.”

The work is part of the project’s planning process and will ensure that fiber is laid out to accommodate Dayton’s residential and commercial customers. When complete, the City will be able to offer reliable and fast gigabit internet service city-wide.

“Reliable high-quality internet service is vital to both our residents and our businesses,” said City Manager Theo Melancon. “With gigabit service as a utility, our customers can expect service at a price that’s cheaper than most national providers and a speed that exceeds anything currently offered in the area.”

The service offered by the City will be similar to that currently offered in Mont Belvieu and will be available in early 2021.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

