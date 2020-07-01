Liberty ISD announces plans to register new students for fall

Liberty ISD is holding new student registration for all PK-12th grade students at San Jacinto Elementary School (1629 Grand Avenue) on July 21, 2020, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., and July 22, from noon to 7 p.m. Registration will be held in the SJE cafeteria. Parents, guardians and students must enter the cafeteria at the back of the school.

Parents and guardians must must have all of the following items with you at registration: 1) birth certificate, 2) student’s Social Security card, 3) immunization records, 4) proof of residence, 5) driver’s license of the parent, 6) a paycheck stub (this item is only required when enrolling a child in Pre-Kindergarten) and 7) student’s prior school records.

For all returning families, online registration must be completed through Family Access, by July 17, 2020. Go to www.libertyisd.net to reach Family Access/online registration.

You will not receive your student’s school schedule or homeroom teacher until your online registration is completed. New families who are unable to attend on-site registration at SJE may also register online at www.libertyisd.net.

If you are not a resident of the district, you must have a signed transfer form on file in the superintendent’s office, before you can attend LISD. If you have had a change of address and no longer live in the district, you will need to complete the transfer form before the first day of school.

