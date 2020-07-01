Fourth of July fireworks shows in Daisetta, Liberty will go on this weekend

Liberty County residents looking to celebrate the Fourth of July have a couple of opportunities in Liberty on July 3 and Daisetta on July 4. City leaders in Cleveland earlier this week canceled their fireworks show citing concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions from the Texas Governor’s office.

The Hull-Daisetta fireworks show in Daisetta will be held at the Hull-Daisetta ISD football field. Food and games will be provided for children starting at 7:30 p.m. with the fireworks show beginning some time after 8:30 p.m. Everyone is being asked to observe social distancing and masks are recommended.

The Hull-Daisetta fireworks show is being presented by Hull-Daisetta Volunteer Fire Department, City of Daisetta, Liberty County Hazmat, Cypress Lakes Volunteer Fire Department, M & M Rent All and First Baptist Church of Hull.

Spectators at the show in Liberty also are being cautioned about adhering to social distancing guidelines.

“We are asking people to stay in their cars and follow [the] CDC guidelines in regards to social distancing,” according to a statement from the City of Liberty.

Because the fireworks show in Liberty, which is set to begin around 9 p.m., is likely to draw a large crowd based on attendance numbers from previous years, Liberty Police Department has published some maps that show how traffic will be restricted as vehicles arrive and leave the city park and parking lots of local businesses. The parking lot in front of Tractor Supply, Brookshire Brothers and Palais Royal is a favorite spot among locals for watching the fireworks show.

“There will be cones put out by the police department during the fireworks [show] down the middle of Cook Road, which exits the park. There will be two lanes of contraflow traffic when fireworks is over. See pictures to determine parking and direction of travel. Please watch and follow instructions of officers doing traffic direction. Please be safe,” according to a police department statement published to Facebook.

See the maps below for how traffic will be funneled out of the park and parking lots.











