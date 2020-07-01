Face mask rule in effect for Liberty County starting July 2

Anyone over the age of 10 doing business in Liberty County will be required to wear a face mask starting Thursday, July 2. Liberty County Judge Jay Knight, as well as the mayors of Liberty, Cleveland and Dayton, signed an order on Wednesday making the face masks a requirement in the ongoing effort to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The new rule goes into effect on midnight, July 2, and continues through midnight on July 15, unless terminated, modified or extended by a subsequent order.

“From the effective date of this order, all commercial entities in the County of Liberty that provide goods and services directly to the public must develop and implement a health and safety policy. The policy must require, at a minimum, that all employees, customers, vendors and visitors, 10 years or older, wear face coverings when accessing areas of the commercial entity’s premises that involve close contact or proximity to other employees or members of the public, where six feet of separation is not feasible. Face coverings required by this order may include but are not limited to surgical masks, industrial masks, homemade masks, scarfs (sic), bandanas (sic) or handkerchiefs,” the order reads.

Failure of a commercial entity to develop, post and implement a policy required by this order by noon on July 6 may result in a fine not to exceed $500 for each violation. No civil or criminal penalty will be imposed on individuals for failure to wear a face covering.

To read the entire executive order, click here: https://bluebonnetnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/ExecutiveOrder.FaceCoveringMandate.7.01.2020.pdf

NEW CASES REPORTED

The Liberty County Emergency Management Office is continuing to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and has released the latest tally of cases within the county. As of Wednesday, July 1, the county has 307 confirmed cases of COVID-19, although a third of victims in those cases have recovered.

Of the 307 total cases, 213 cases remain active and three people have died.

The LCOEM has changed the way they are reporting the victims. Instead of a case by case report, they are segmenting them into age groups, regions of the county and gender.

Below are the most recent reports from the LCOEM:





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

