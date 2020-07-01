Face mask rule in effect for Liberty County starting July 2

Anyone over the age of 10 doing business in Liberty County will be required to wear a face mask starting Thursday, July 2. Liberty County Judge Jay Knight, as well as the mayors of Liberty, Cleveland and Dayton, signed an order on Wednesday making the face masks a requirement in the ongoing effort to combat the spread of COVID-19.
The new rule goes into effect on midnight, July 2, and continues through midnight on July 15, unless terminated, modified or extended by a subsequent order.
“From the effective date of this order, all commercial entities in the County of Liberty that provide goods and services directly to the public must develop and implement a health and safety policy. The policy must require, at a minimum, that all employees, customers, vendors and visitors, 10 years or older, wear face coverings when accessing areas of the commercial entity’s premises that involve close contact or proximity to other employees or members of the public, where six feet of separation is not feasible. Face coverings required by this order may include but are not limited to surgical masks, industrial masks, homemade masks, scarfs (sic), bandanas (sic) or handkerchiefs,” the order reads.
Failure of a commercial entity to develop, post and implement a policy required by this order by noon on July 6 may result in a fine not to exceed $500 for each violation. No civil or criminal penalty will be imposed on individuals for failure to wear a face covering.
To read the entire executive order, click here: https://bluebonnetnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/ExecutiveOrder.FaceCoveringMandate.7.01.2020.pdf
NEW CASES REPORTED
The Liberty County Emergency Management Office is continuing to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and has released the latest tally of cases within the county. As of Wednesday, July 1, the county has 307 confirmed cases of COVID-19, although a third of victims in those cases have recovered.
Of the 307 total cases, 213 cases remain active and three people have died.
The LCOEM has changed the way they are reporting the victims. Instead of a case by case report, they are segmenting them into age groups, regions of the county and gender.
Below are the most recent reports from the LCOEM:
Jay Knight and the mayors of these cities cannot and will not make any laws without a vote from the constituents. The US Constitution over rides any such decree
What about Jesus and his Commandments? Does the Constitution override his words if you are a Christian? If you are a Christian, you shouldn’t have to be told not to put your neighbors lives in danger. The virus isn’t political. It kills without concern of whether you have the money to take your complaint to SCOTUS for a ruling.
Do the right thing if you care about your neighbors and your family.
Yes look out for your neighbor who is in fear for his health to stay at home while the rest of us try to keep our businesses going to support our families. They are killing all of us with this. Christ did not fear to walk among the lepers or the sick. He is the true healer and His protection will allow His will to be done whatever it may be.
Why would anyone that believes in Jesus have to be told to wear a mask to protect his, or her, fellow human beings?
Matthew 22:36-40 King James Version (KJV)
36 Master, which is the great commandment in the law?
37 Jesus said unto him, Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind.
38 This is the first and great commandment.
39 And the second is like unto it, Thou shalt love thy neighbour as thyself.
40 On these two commandments hang all the law and the prophets.
Wearing a mask for more than 30 minutes is a human petri dish for bacteria and viruses. Now when people touch the masks, then touch other things, they spread bacteria much more than healthy people forced to wear masks. Why would anyone think that quarantining healthy people or forcing healthy people to wear a mask laden with bacteria is something Jesus would do?
How does one know if they are virus free? You can pick it up right after the test and pass it around. The virus is mutating and now you are seeing healthy young people in the hospitals.
Joe, your insinuation that those who choose to exercise their rights to not wear a mask, do not love their neighbors, is wrong. Yoku worry about your relationship with God and your neighbors, and we will worry about ours. Welcome to America
Are you telling me that it is alright for a Christian to put others lives at risk just so they can support Trump and his stupidity? You are aware that everyone he comes in contact with each day is tested? Are you tested each day? If not, consider protecting your family with a mask.
Why are you bringing President Trump into this?
This mandatory mask is stupid if you want to wear it then wear it if not then don’t if you’re worried because you might catch it stay home
Young people are beginning to die from the mutating virus. It is no longer your parents and grandparents who have to worry.
If masks were effective so many people wouldn’t have a problem with it! However they don’t work and your leaders know it! It’s all bs!
What medical expert told you that masks are ineffective? Was it Doctor Trump?
Staying home isn’t an option when someone must go out and get food for their family.
That is true so everyone should care about those around them and wear a mask.
What about individuals who medically can’t wear a mask due to a breathing issue? I guess we can all get together and sue the judge and the mayors for hindering our ability to shop with a medical issue
Are you considering an Obama Ghetto Lottery Lawyer to handle your case? They only take cases that they can settle quickly.
As far as breathing issues go, just tell the police officer that you can’t breathe.
Thank the lord our leaders have begun to lead in this time of trouble.
It doesn’t specifically say you have to wear the face covering on your face. It doesn’t say it has to cover your mouth and nose. I usually wear mine on my arm…
That will protect your arm when the cop arrests you for back talking him. You can beat the charge but you can’t keep your picture out of the Bluebonnet News.
If you read the article, it said “no civil or criminal penalties will be imposed on individuals for failure to wear a face covering. “
Your refusal to leave the premises when warned is trespassing. They can charge you with that. When you insist on your rights, they can think of something else. Aren’t you reading about what is happening in this country?
“Failure of a commercial entity to develop, post and implement a policy required by this order by noon on July 6 may result in a fine not to exceed $500 for each violation.”
Everyone has a right to not obey the law. Those of us who don’t comply to what is asked of us concerning masks, should have an alternative. Ones that don’t wear masks should not be charged such a high fine. I think they should do community service at a hospital, in a COVID unit without wearing a mask, only helping COVID patients.
The fine is not for you. It is for the people that let you in without a mask. Your fine will be for trespassing when you refuse to wear a mask or leave.
Not sure how this turned political, but sounds like Joe Crowe should stay inside… since hes so fragile.
Are you keeping up with what is actually happening with this virus? Do you understand that it is mutating and getting worse? Young people are now dying from it.
As far as political, the people that are insisting they have the right to endanger their neighbors are following Trump and his people. If Trump had moved to protect the sick, and old, he wouldn’t have had to collapse the economy and put all these people out of work.
Why is the restriction set for 10 years of age?
So far, very few children have been infected. That is why so many politicians want the children to go back to school.
GO GERALD !
“Collective fear stimulates herd instinct, and tends to produce ferocity toward those who are not regarded as members of the herd.”
Bertrand Russell