Vidor man facing drug charges after arrest in Daisetta

Daisetta police arrested a 42-year-old Vidor man, Eric Park, on drug charges Wednesday night, according to a statement from Daisetta Police Department.

The arrest came after an officer on patrol observed a white Ford SUV traveling at a high rate of speed northbound on N. Main St. near E. Oak in Daisetta around 6 p.m. The officer conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of N. Main and made contact with the driver who reportedly appeared nervous and was sweating profusely.

“It was found that the driver, identified as Eric Park, a 42-year-old male from Vidor, Texas, was on probation for a felony offense. Park gave the officer consent to search his vehicle. During his search, the officer located a pill bottle containing a plastic bag with tablets inside that was determined to be Ecstasy,” the statement continues. “Upon continuing the search, the officer found another pill bottle with a glass pipe that is commonly used to smoke methamphetamine, as well as a plastic bag containing methamphetamine.”

Daisetta police say they also found a box containing “fake urine” that Park reportedly admitted to using to pass a drug test for his job.

He was arrested on three charges – Possession of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1 (state jail felony), Possession of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 2 (state jail felony) and Falsification of Drug Test Results (a Class B misdemeanor).

Park was booked in at the Liberty County Jail.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

