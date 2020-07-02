Canceled: City of Liberty nixes Independence Day fireworks show

A last-minute executive order from Texas Governor Greg Abbott has caused the City of Liberty to cancel its Independence Day fireworks show, which was slated to take place Friday, July 3.

Liberty City Manager Tom Warner told Bluebonnet News by phone Thursday afternoon that the City had no choice but to cancel the show after Abbott ordered that face masks be worn in all Texas counties with 20 or more cases of COVID-19 and issued a proclamation giving mayors and county judges the ability to impose restrictions on some outdoor gatherings of more than 10 people. With certain exceptions, the order also makes it mandatory that people cannot gather in groups larger than 10 and must maintain six feet of social distancing from others.

Liberty County has more than 300 confirmed cases, though a third are now considered to be recovered.

The City of Cleveland likewise canceled its fireworks show earlier this week, citing concerns about social distancing.

As of now, the only planned fireworks show in the county is one being held at Hull-Daisetta ISD’s football field on Saturday, July 4.

Food and games will be provided for children starting at 7:30 p.m. with the fireworks show beginning some time after 8:30 p.m. Everyone is being asked to observe social distancing and masks are recommended.

The Hull-Daisetta fireworks show is being presented by Hull-Daisetta Volunteer Fire Department, City of Daisetta, Liberty County Hazmat, Cypress Lakes Volunteer Fire Department, M & M Rent All and First Baptist Church of Hull.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

