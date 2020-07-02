Johnnie Bea Wiegman, 79 of Dayton passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020 in Webster, Texas. She was born September 15, 1940 in Baytown, Texas to parents John Kervin and Bertha Mae Harrell Kervin.

Services for Mrs. Wiegman will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 3, 2020 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Palms Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday evening, July 2, 2020 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home. Honoring Mrs. Wiegman as pallbearers will be Johnny Berry, Jordon King, Jerry Sanders, Marvin Cameron, Bill O’Mallan, Kole Sowell and David Keith DeVille, Jr.

Johnnie was a longtime resident of Dayton and was formerly of Beaumont. She had worked for General Electric as a financial analyst. She was a member of the North Main Baptist Church where she was an active prayer warrior. Quilting, cooking, shopping, amazon and gardening were Johnnie’s hobbies. She loved her family and enjoyed all their gatherings.

Mrs. Wiegman was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Joseph Milton DeVille, Jr.; son, Rebel Wayne DeVille, siblings, Mable Williams, Betty Walter, and Marvin Kervin. She is survived by her son, David Keith DeVille, Sr. and wife Nancy; grandchildren, Karian DeVille, David Keith DeVille, Jr., Haleigh DeVille, and Bethany DeVille; great-grandchildren, Nolan DeVille and Eden Carney; her sisters, Jo Evelyn Sanders and husband Art and Sandra Berry; numerous other family members and a host of friends.

