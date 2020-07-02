Willow Lee Baker, age 81 of Cleveland, Texas passed away Monday, June 29, 2020. She was born February 20, 1939 in Houston, Texas to parents Walter and Willow Grimsinger. She is preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Baker, Sr.; and other beloved family members.

Survivors include her daughters, Charlotte Baker Spurlock and Margaret Baker Rhodes; sons, Tommy Baker, Jr. and Charles Baker; grandchildren, Gregory Land, Heather Silvio, Carolyn Hanson, Kayla Bible and Courtney Taylor; great-grandchildren, TJ Wiley, Amanda Cole, Abigail Silvio, Vic Silvio, Randall Taylor, Jr., Mason Taylor and Gregory Land, Jr.; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, July 6, 2020 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Ryan Cemetery, Cleveland, Texas.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Pax Divinagracia and staff at Tuscany House, Conroe, Texas.

PACE-STANCIL FUNERAL HOME

303 E. CROCKETT

CLEVELAND, TEXAS

281-592-2641

