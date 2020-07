Syble “Sally” Lavonne Racki, 85, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 in Livingston, Texas. Sally was born September 4, 1934 in Daisetta, Texas to parents Alton Walters and Edna Murphy Walters who preceded her in death.

A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 3, 2020 at Liberty Catholic Cemetery, Liberty, Texas.

