Eddie Kenneth Boothe, 76, of Batson, passed away Wednesday July 1, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Mr Boothe was born on September 30, 1943, in Liberty, TX, to the late Hobbie Eli Boothe and Rosie Adline Shirley. Mr. Boothe was a man of integrity that would give you his shirt off his back and a true American patriot where a handshake was his word. He enjoyed drinking coffee outside listening to KSHN, Liberty, TX and Sunday mornings listening to worship services. Mr. Boothe was a member of NRA, Sheriff Association, and donated to many Veteran associations, he was a true believer in supporting local businesses.

Mr. Boothe is preceded in death by his parents; son, Melvin Eugene Boothe; brothers, Winfred Boothe, Floyd Boothe, and H.E. Boothe; sisters, Wilmoth McCreight, Irene Odom and Mollie Odom.

Those left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 36 years, Terrie Boothe of Batson; sons, Eddie “Bubba” Boothe II and wife Karen of Hardin, Robert Odell Boothe of Hull, and Cody Alan Boothe and wife Brittni of Humble; brother, C.W. “Pete” Boothe; eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, many loving family members, and a host of friends.

A service of remembrance will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020, at 10:00 am at Faith & Family Funeral Services with Rev. Hector Marchado and Mr. Russell Brownlee co-officiating, interment will follow at Jacob Boothe Family Cemetery in Moss Hill. A gathering of Mr. Boothe’s family and friends will be on Sunday July 5, 2020, at Faith & Family from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm.

Honoring Mr. Boothe as pallbearers are Eddie “Bubba” Boothe II, Robert Odell Boothe, Cody Alan Boothe, Louis Stanley, and Ronnie Graham. Honorary pallbearers will be Russell Browlee, John Paul Brownlee, and John Brackin

