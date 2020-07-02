Jo Ann Hoffeld, 89, of Dayton, Texas, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at her residence, with her loving family by her side. She was born on October 21, 1930, in Clinton, Tennessee, to the late Bill and Mary Hill. Jo Ann graduated from Clinton High School in Tennessee. In 1951, she married the love of her life Louis Walter Hoffeld.

She pursued many interests, some of which included spending time with her family, gardening, and singing children’s songs to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jo Ann’s family was her life. She enjoyed going to other family member’s homes where she would sit outside and pull their weeds while they visited. Jo Ann was one who would be outside from sun up to sun down in her flower beds. She even had a friendly competition with her next-door neighbor to see who could grow the prettiest flower garden.

Jo Ann was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend to many who knew her. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her sisters, Gloria Williams, Sharon Martin, Sharlene McCutcheon; her brothers, Charles Hill and Steve Disney. She leaves to cherish her loving memory her children Lou Ann Beckmann, Susan Clanton and husband Rip, Bill Hoffeld and wife Diane, Gary Hoffeld and wife Janet, Ted Hoffeld and wife Kathy; her grandchildren Carrie Parker, Travis Hoffeld, Shawn Landry, Joe Hoffeld, Rebecca Hoffeld, Jessica Chapman, Kristen Stephens, Josh Hoffeld, Brandon Hoffeld, Olivia Hardy, Kaitlyn Hoffeld, Lauren Hoffeld; her 20 great-grandchildren; her sister Mary Lou Robbins, and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

A celebration of Jo Ann’s life will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main St, in Dayton with Rev. Nancy Simpson officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jo Ann’s honor to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601, or by visiting http://www.alz.org.

Due to the current situation with COVID19, attendance at the memorial service will still be limited to a manageable number of guests and the family requests the use of facemasks and or coverings for all attendees. We also strongly encourage the at-risk population to watch or participate in the service remotely. It is still recommended to minimize the size of services to keep our families and staff healthy and safe, along with adhering to all health and social distancing requirements as set forth in the new guidance. Exec. Order No. GA 18 at 3 (Apr. 27, 2020).

