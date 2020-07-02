Mary Patricia “Patti” Laird, 67, of Winnie, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 29, 2020, in Baytown, Texas. She was born on November 8, 1952, in Baytown to Mary Jane Cowan Cash and the late Levi G. Cash, II. Patti attended Barbers Hill High School through her junior year of high school. In 1970, after learning that Barbers Hill did not offer a typing class, she transferred to Ross S. Sterling High School for her senior year and graduated class of 1971.

Early on in her career, Patti worked as the Old River city secretary for thirteen years. She later became a 911 operator in Chambers County, where she worked for eighteen years before her retirement. Patti was dedicated to her faith and was a member of the Old River Assembly of God.

Patti was feisty, had a dry sense of humor and loving in her own way. She pursued many interests, some of which included gardening, canning, crafting, and sewing. Patti made clothes and quilts for her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed cooking and her family described her as “the best cook around.” Patti loved to share her joy of cooking and canning through teaching the younger generations. Her favorite hobby of all was spending time with her family. Patti was always involved with her children and their activities while growing up. She was actively involved with both the Barbers Hill and East Chambers County 4-H clubs, Chambers County Youth Project Show (YPS), and teaching cooking classes. Patti will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Patti was preceded in death by her father Levi. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory, her husband of thirty years, Ray Laird, her mother Mary Cash; her children Patti Warner and husband Randall, Brandon McCall and wife Amanda, Tracie Comeaux and husband Shannon, Curtis Laird and wife Vanessa; her grandchildren Lizbeth McCall, Colton Fant, Trinity McCall, Ruby McCall, Zoie Harrell, Eli Harrell, Cameron Comeaux, Tasha Comeaux, Hannah Comeaux, Raegan Comeaux, J.C. Laird, Jessa Laird, and Jana Laird; her great-granddaughter Taryn Comeaux; her brother Levi Cash, III and wife Val; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 11am on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the Old River Assembly of God, 40 CR 401 in Dayton. A celebration of Patti’s life will begin at noon with Pastor Dave McLelland, officiating.

Due to the current situation with COVID-19, attendance at the visitation and service will be limited to a manageable number of guests. Facemasks ARE REQUIRED to be worn by all employees, customers, vendors, and visitors, 10 years or older, wear face coverings when accessing areas of the commercial entity’s premises that involve close contact or proximity to other employees or members of the public, where six feet of separation is not feasible. Face coverings required by this order may include but are not limited to surgical masks, industrial masks, homemade masks, scarfs (sic), bandanas (sic) or handkerchiefs. It is strongly recommended to minimize the size of services in order to keep our families and staff healthy and safe, along with adhering to all health and social distancing requirements as set forth in the new guidance. Exec. Order No. GA 28 (June 26, 2020).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

