A Husky dog that answers to the name of “Zion” was taken from the owner’s backyard this week.

Anyone who has information about the dog is asked to contact 832-566-7807.

If you have a lost or found dog in your area, send photos and information to editor@bluebonnetnews.com.

Bluebonnet News is testing a Lost and Found pet page, so your help is appreciated.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook