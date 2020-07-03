Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 1, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 1, 2020:
- Alex, Heather Denise – Assault
- Cane, Herbert Demond – Criminal Trespass
- Chessher, Clinton Shane – Hold for Harris County-Sexual Assault
- Foley, James Anthony – Public Intoxication
- Gonzalez, Robert Jr. – Driving While Intoxicated and Hold for Morris County-Driving While Intoxicated
- Jordan, Lasandra Jean – Public Intoxication
- McLane, Krystal Chariss – Bond Forfeiture – Criminal Trespass
- Park, Eric Wayne – Possession of a Controlled Substance (two counts) and Falsification of Drug Test Device
- Ross, Ricky Eugene – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon