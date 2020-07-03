Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 1, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 1, 2020:

  • Alex, Heather Denise – Assault
  • Cane, Herbert Demond – Criminal Trespass
  • Chessher, Clinton Shane – Hold for Harris County-Sexual Assault
  • Foley, James Anthony – Public Intoxication
  • Gonzalez, Robert Jr. – Driving While Intoxicated and Hold for Morris County-Driving While Intoxicated
  • Jordan, Lasandra Jean – Public Intoxication
  • McLane, Krystal Chariss – Bond Forfeiture – Criminal Trespass
  • Park, Eric Wayne – Possession of a Controlled Substance (two counts) and Falsification of Drug Test Device
  • Ross, Ricky Eugene – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
