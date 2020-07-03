Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 1, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 1, 2020:

Alex, Heather Denise – Assault

Cane, Herbert Demond – Criminal Trespass

Chessher, Clinton Shane – Hold for Harris County-Sexual Assault

Foley, James Anthony – Public Intoxication

Gonzalez, Robert Jr. – Driving While Intoxicated and Hold for Morris County-Driving While Intoxicated

Jordan, Lasandra Jean – Public Intoxication

McLane, Krystal Chariss – Bond Forfeiture – Criminal Trespass

Park, Eric Wayne – Possession of a Controlled Substance (two counts) and Falsification of Drug Test Device

Ross, Ricky Eugene – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

