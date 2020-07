The family of Buster is hoping that Bluebonnet News readers will help them reconnect. Buster got out of his fenced yard on Monday, June 22, and hasn’t returned.

The neighborhood where he lives is across from San Jacinto Elementary School in Liberty. His owners say Buster, 14, is hard of hearing, so he may not respond if he is called.

If you know his whereabouts, call or text 936-499-9591.

