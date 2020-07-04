Tommy Lee Cooper was born in Houston, Texas on March 8, 1941 and entered his Heavenly Home on July 3, 2020 in Cleveland, Texas at the age of 79. Tommy served our country in the US ARMY, during the Vietnam Era, and was a Billboard Poster. He was preceded on death by his wife, Mary Frances Cooper; parents, William Sam Cooper and Opal Mae Martin Cooper; son, Tommy Swinnea; daughter, Audrey Swinnea; brothers, William Louis Cooper, Jerry Lane Cooper, and Jimmy Wayne Cooper. Tommy is survived by his children, Cathy Rice and husband Earnest, Leigh Ann Lowe, and Trinace Cooper, all of Cleveland, Texas; Sister, Joann Reno of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; grandchildren, Sarah Denise Roberts and husband Trey, Emily Ann Janowski and husband William, Katelyn Kamerzink and husband Richard, and Amy Dabney and husband Bryce, Courtney Adams, and Shannon Lowe.; great-grandchildren, Jaedyn, Charleigh, Jocelyn, Gage, Hunter, Brayleigh, Gracelyn, Audrey, Marissa Adams, Ryleigh Adams and Emmalee Lowe. Graveside Service is scheduled for Monday, July 6, 2020 at 2 pm in the Ryan Cemetery with Paige Bostwick officiating. Pallbearers for the service will be, Trey Roberts, Richard Kamerzink, Bryce Dabney, Jaedyn Roberts, and Billy Cooper.

