The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 2, 2020:

Griffin, Paul Wilburn – Disorderly Conduct

Hill, Danny James – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility

Pagan, Robert Lloyd – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Randolph, Kendall Derrale – Theft of Property

Saucedo-Guerrero, Martin – Driving While Intoxicated, second

Stewart, William Travis – Bond Forfeiture

