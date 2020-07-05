Residents gather in Daisetta for Fourth of July celebration

Fireworks lit up the sky over Daisetta for the city’s first-ever Fourth of July Fireworks Show on Saturday. The nearly one-hour show, held at Hull-Daisetta High School’s football stadium, is arguably one of the longest, if not the longest, fireworks shows in Liberty County’s history, and it was organized entirely by volunteers.

Firefighters with Hull-Daisetta Volunteer Fire Department set off the spectacular fireworks show that would rival professionally-operated fireworks show in the neighboring communities of Liberty and Cleveland, where fireworks shows were canceled earlier in the week due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cars lined the football stadium and filled parking lots around Daisetta for the free show that was paid for by sponsors. Daisetta Mayor Eric Thaxton called it a “great night for our community.”

“You can look around and see that everyone is having a great time. Everyone is social distancing by staying in their cars. It’s just great. I am excited and can’t wait until next year,” said Thaxton.

Due to the pandemic and recent executive orders limiting crowd sizes, some of the original plans for the event was scrapped. Thaxton said they had hoped to have someone sing the National Anthem and offer prayers.

Volunteers with First Baptist Church of Daisetta passed out hotdog meals and bottles of water to people as they sat in their cars. Thaxton thanked the church for its support of the event.

He also offered his profound thanks to the Hull-Daisetta volunteer firefighters, Liberty County Hazmat, M & M Rent-All, Cypress Lakes Volunteer Fire Department and the City of Daisetta for also sponsoring the event. The sponsors contributed the funds needed to purchase the fireworks for an estimated cost of $2,000.

Representing the City of Daisetta at the Fourth of July Fireworks Show were City Manager Joan Caruthers and Mayor Eric Thaxton.

