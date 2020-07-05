Back the Blue parades held to show support for law enforcement

While a lot of Americans were barbecuing and hosting family picnics to celebrate the nation’s birth on Saturday, members of Taylor’s Organization, a East Montgomery-county based non-profit, were hosting Back the Blue parades in cities across the greater Houston area, including Cleveland, Splendora, Humble, Magnolia and Conroe.

Allen Taylor, founder of Taylor’s Organization, said that recent troubling times for law enforcement, which have led to calls for defunding police departments and attacking officers in other cities and states, prompted the Back the Blue parades.

Prayers for the safety and support of law enforcement officers were offered on Saturday before a Back the Blue parade in Cleveland hosted by Taylor’s Organization.

“We are here to show our law enforcement officers that people in the community think the world of them and the work they do. We have been seeing a lot of negative things about our law enforcement, so we wanted to come here and show them that we are here today to support them,” Taylor said.

Taylor said the parades were also a way of sending a message to elected officials.

“We want our Congressmen and leaders to know not to roll over on these people. We need to be here for our law enforcement officers because they are here for us. We will continue to show our support for them,” he said.

The parades featured vehicles and motorcycles bedecked with Back the Blue flags, banners and signs, and ended with prayers at law enforcement agencies, joined by members of the law enforcement community.

Allen Taylor speaks during a Back the Blue parade in Cleveland on July 4, 2020.

Cleveland police officers were surprised by a Back the Blue parade on Saturday. Members of Taylor’s Organization prayed for them before the start of the parade at The Sanctuary church’s parking lot and again at the conclusion of the parade, which ended at Cleveland Police Department.

Taylor’s Organization members gather for a group photo before the start of a Back the Blue parade in Cleveland on Saturday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

