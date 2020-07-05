Wanda Sample Parnell, 74, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020. Wanda was born in Pasadena, Texas to parents J.T. and Susie Sample who precede her in death. Mrs. Parnell is also preceded in death by her loving husband, Sonny Parnell.

Wanda is survived by daughters, Julie Sopchak and her husband, Randy and Shelley Brewer and her husband Bart; brothers, Bob Sample and his wife Frances and Earl Sample and his wife Bobbie; sister, Sue Pate; The “Fabulous 5” grandchildren, Candi Russell and her husband, Cameron, Courtney Matthews and her husband, Aaron, Ryan Brewer and his wife Kaycee, Chase Brewer and his wife Courtney, Makenzie Walters and her husband, Nate; great-grandchildren; Camdyn, Curt Carson, Rylei, Kyler, Lawson, Brynlee, Cooper, Channler and Brenam on the way; yorkie, Tino; as well as several nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Her family will receive friends at Pace Stancil Funeral Home – Cleveland on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 5:00 p.m.until 8:00 p.m. Her funeral service will be held in the chapel of Pace Stancil on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will immediately follow at Ryan Cemetery, Dayton, Texas

