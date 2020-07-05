Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 3, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 3, 2020:

  • Brown, Quintin Lee – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Burns, Rickeal Evette – Theft of Firearm
  • Franklin, Cherell Louise – Theft of Firearm, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana
  • Frausto, Juan – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Carrying a Weapon
  • Keaton, Chad Allen – Parole Violation
  • Nettles, Glenis Donald – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Presnull, Terry Wayne – Disorderly Conduct
  • Wallace, Patricia Ann – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Brown, Quintin Lee
  • Burns, Rickeal Evette
  • Franklin, Cherell Louise
  • Frausto, Juan
  • Keaton, Chad Allen
  • Nettles, Glenis Donald
  • Presnull, Terry Wayne
  • Wallace, Patricia Ann

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.