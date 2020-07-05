Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 3, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 3, 2020:

Brown, Quintin Lee – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Burns, Rickeal Evette – Theft of Firearm

Franklin, Cherell Louise – Theft of Firearm, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana

Frausto, Juan – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Carrying a Weapon

Keaton, Chad Allen – Parole Violation

Nettles, Glenis Donald – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Presnull, Terry Wayne – Disorderly Conduct

Wallace, Patricia Ann – Driving While Intoxicated

