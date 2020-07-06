Barbara Ann Holloway, 76, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020. She was born on Wednesday, December 15, 1943 in Houston, Texas to Leroy Lemott Beach and Freda Ann (Perdue), both of whom have preceded her in death. Barbara was also preceded in death by her husband, Gerry Holloway, children, Gerry Lemott Holloway and Mitchell Wayne Holloway, sister, Dottie Bruner. Left to cherish her memory is her loving daughter, Tabatha Johnson and husband Mike; grandchildren, Tiffany Renee` Holloway, Brittany Austyn Hessman and husband William, Lacie Ann Jones, Aaron Michael Johnson, Andrew Lemott Johnson and wife Chelsea; great-grandchildren, Victoria Anne Davis, Prestyn Cayley Jones. Cameron Paul Jones, Craigen Price Jones, Parker Lemott Johnson, Avery Daniell Johnson; Special niece and sister, Nita Felice; Lifelong best friend, Glenda Faubusand and BFF Nora Stone (Beastly Intestine); along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for Barbara will be held at Neal Funeral Home on July 7, 2020 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am. Funeral Services for Barbara will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Neal Funeral Home at 11:00 am. Interment for Barbara will immediately follow at Morgan Cemetery. Bro. Larry Dean and Pastor Reagan Reeves, officiating.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Barbara Ann Holloway, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

