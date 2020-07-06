More new cases of COVID-19 reported in Liberty County

Liberty County now has 381 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Liberty County Office of Emergency Management.

Of the cases, 23 are newly diagnosed – nine from the north end of the county and 14 from the south end. The ages of the victims range from their 20s to 80s. Twelve of the victims are male and 11 are female.

Currently Liberty County has 287 active cases and 91 recovered cases. The death total stands at three. The last death in the county was reported in May.

Liberty County remains under a mask order for residents aged 10 and older through July 15 unless it is extended, terminated or modified.

“From the effective date of this order, all commercial entities in the County of Liberty that provide goods and services directly to the public must develop and implement a health and safety policy. The policy must require, at a minimum, that all employees, customers, vendors and visitors, 10 years or older, wear face coverings when accessing areas of the commercial entity’s premises that involve close contact or proximity to other employees or members of the public, where six feet of separation is not feasible. Face coverings required by this order may include but are not limited to surgical masks, industrial masks, homemade masks, scarfs (sic), bandanas (sic) or handkerchiefs,” the order reads.

Failure of a commercial entity to develop, post and implement a policy required by this order by noon on July 6 may result in a fine not to exceed $500 for each violation. No civil or criminal penalty will be imposed on individuals for failure to wear a face covering.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

