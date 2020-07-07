Jodie F. Winder, age 76 of Cleveland, Texas passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020. She was born October 10, 1943 in Galveston, Texas to parents Maria Garcia and Joe Figueroa, Sr. who preceded her in death along with her husband, Jack Winder; brother, Joseph Figueroa; and sisters, Lupe Galindo and Celia F. Almendarez.

Survivors include her daughters, Jacqueline Haase and husband Kevin, Crystal Williams and husband Robert; sister, Linda Poindexter; grandchildren, Gabrielle Josephine Haase, Jacob Isaac Williams and Lyla Grace Williams; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of other family members and friends.

Mrs. Winder’s family will receive friends in the chapel of Pace Stancil Funeral Home – Cleveland on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Her funeral will start at 4:00 p.m. Interment will be at Houston National Cemetery 10410 Veterans Memorial Drive, Houston, Texas on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.

PACE-STANCIL FUNERAL HOME

303 E. CROCKETT

CLEVELAND, TEXAS

281-592-2641

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

