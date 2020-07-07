Bryant Aswell Stripling, age 90 of Shepherd, Texas passed away Monday, June 29, 2020. He was born March 25, 1930 in Liberty County, Texas to parents Edgar and Rosa Stripling who preceded him in death along with his wife, Vera Lee Godejohn Stripling; son, Michael Wayne Stripling; son-in-law, Robert Rasmusson; and brothers, William C. Stripling and Weaver W. Stripling.

Survivors include his daughter, Martha Stripling Rasmusson; son, Clifton Edward Stripling and wife Linda Melancon Stripling; sisters, Mary Alice Hicks, Louise Griswold, Juanita Fuller, Virginia Matlock and husband Joe Matlock; grandchildren, Robert Wayne Stripling and wife Erin Johnson Stripling, Craig Michael Stripling and wife Tara Hoyle Stripling, and Katie Lynn Stripling; great-grandchildren, Matthew Robert Stripling, Aiden James Stripling, Bryce Michael Stripling, and Kyle Edward Stripling; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Services will follow starting at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 11, 2020, Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Cleveland City Cemetery, Cleveland, Texas.

PACE-STANCIL FUNERAL HOME

303 E. CROCKETT

CLEVELAND, TEXAS

281-592-2641

