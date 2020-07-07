Lloyd Wayne Miller II, was born July 14, 1987 in Houston, Texas and passed away July 4, 2020 at the age of 32. Lloyd graduated from Livingston High School and was a plumber for Three Brothers Plumbing. He is survived by his wife, Lauren Koprin; father Lloyd Wayne Miller; children, Kayden Miller, Zoe Miller, and Jaxen Miller; brothers, Ricky Pearson Jr., Christopher Miller, and Joseph Miller; sisters, Hope Stevens, Crystal Yoakum, Tammy Pearson, Angela Miller, and Melody. Visitation is scheduled for Friday, July 10, 2020 at Neal Funeral Home from 6-8 pm.

