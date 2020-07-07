Nickey Joe “Slotmachine” Cheek, 65, of Shepherd, Texas passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020. He was born on Wednesday, September 8, 1954 in Houston, Texas to Pat Griffin Cheek, Sr. and Jackie Lee (Leonard) Dennis, both of whom have preceded him in death. Nickey was also preceded in death by his daughter, Nicole Cheek, sisters, Vickey Elam, and Debbie Jean Carter. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife Georgia Cheek; sons, Nickey Cheek, Jr. and wife Amanda, Shawn Creek and wife Rebecca Ferguson; daughters, Brandie Hibler and husband Robert, Twyna Jalomo and husband Israel, Wendy Smith; brother, Pat Cheek, Jr .and wife Janna; sisters, Bonnie Allen, Cheryl Moles and husband Jim; grandchildren, Julian, Kimberly, Shawn, Jr., Robert, Jr., Kobie, Kolton, Jace, Tiana, Briana, Victoria, Donovan, Jane, and Ishmael; Special friends, Chuck Hanley and wife Edna, Papa Frank Scott and wife Sharon; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for Nickey will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Wednesday July 8, 2020 from 4 to 6 pm. Funeral Services will follow at 6 pm. Bro. Chuck Hanley and papa Frank Scott. officiating.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

