David Ray “Budweiser” Reeves, 69, of Liberty, passed away Sunday, July 5,2020, in Houston.

David was born May 27, 1951, in Waco, to parents; James W. “Bill” Reeves and Dana Mae Chaney Reeves, and a former resident of California. He attended and graduated schools in California, was a crane operator, and held memberships in the Masonic and Elks Lodge. David will be remembered as a man that was wild, loud and loved to have a good time. He loved to ride his motorcycle and spending time with his grandkids. He enjoyed NASCAR, football, and boxing. He was a loving husband, father, Big Pawpaw, and Friend and will be dearly missed.

Mr. Reeves was preceded in death by his wife: Denese Reeves, father: James William “Bill” Reeves, mother: Danna Mae Chaney Reeves, brothers: James Clayton Reeves and Edzel Wayne Reeves, and sister: Pamela Reeves Summers. He is survived by his daughter: Kayce Reeves Faircloth & husband Santee Faircloth, son: Shane Nash & wife Rachel Nash, grandchildren: Peyton, Kinley and Annabelle, numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, at the Crespo & Jirrels Funeral Home Chapel. Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, July 10, 2020, at the Crespo & Jirrels Funeral Home Chapel with a reception to follow at his daughter’s home.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

