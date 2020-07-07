Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 4, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 4, 2020:
- Boulier, Jessica Marie – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Driving While License Invalid
- Dickey, Frankie Louis – Parole Violation
- Domain, Joseph Raymond – Violation of a Protective Order and Public Intoxication
- Downing, Jimmy Lee – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Elliott, Rashad Lindell – Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person
- Jackson, Brandy Kay – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Jacobson, Randy Allen Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Jones, Tylor Lee – Possession of a Dangerous Drug
- Simmons, Mycal Marcel – Hold for Galveston County-Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon
- Smith, Bailey Harrison – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Hold for Johnson County-Possession of a Controlled Substance