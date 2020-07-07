Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 4, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 4, 2020:

Boulier, Jessica Marie – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Driving While License Invalid

Dickey, Frankie Louis – Parole Violation

Domain, Joseph Raymond – Violation of a Protective Order and Public Intoxication

Downing, Jimmy Lee – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Elliott, Rashad Lindell – Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person

Jackson, Brandy Kay – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Jacobson, Randy Allen Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Jones, Tylor Lee – Possession of a Dangerous Drug

Simmons, Mycal Marcel – Hold for Galveston County-Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon

Smith, Bailey Harrison – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Hold for Johnson County-Possession of a Controlled Substance

