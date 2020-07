The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 5, 2020:

Jackson, Donlard Jr. – Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Kirk, Mykell Edward – Hold for State of Louisiana

Scogin, Richard Wayne – No Hunting License and Criminal Trespassing on Agricultural Land

Sweet, Justin Ben – Driving While License Invalid with previous conviction

