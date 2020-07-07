Champion Lake levee and spillway closed for repairs

In order to conduct repairs, Trinity River National Wildlife Refuge has issued a temporary, but long-term closure of the levee and the spillway (‘The Rocks’) at Champion Lake Day Use Area.

In addition to the closure, a draw down of water levels may occur in the immediate future to begin drying out the construction area.

The public is still encouraged to enjoy recreation at Champion Lake Day Use Area. Visitors may use the fishing pier and boat ramps. However, the area past the maroon gate on the levee is closed to visitors until maintenance is completed.

For more information, please call 936-336-9786 or visit the Trinity River National Wildlife Refuge Facebook and website.

