COVID-19 forces closure of West Chambers Medical Center

A possible exposure to the novel coronavirus that may lead to the COVID-19 disease has prompted the temporary closure of the West Chambers Medical Center, 9825 Eagle Drive in Mont Belvieu.

The closure is from July 6 through July 20.

The announcement was made by Chambers Health, in conjunction with the Board of Directors for Chambers County Public Hospital District No. 1.

Patients of the West Chambers Medical Center may call the Bayside Clinic office in Anahuac at 409-267-4126 to receive information on where, how, and when they can continue to receive their care.

“Chambers Health and the Board of Directors for Chambers County Public Hospital District No. 1 strive to provide the safest and most secure delivery of patient care to our customers. We are here for you now and will be in the future. As always, we want to be what you need, where you are,” the announcement states.

Should anyone have any questions, please contact the number listed. If you are experiencing an emergency, call 911.

