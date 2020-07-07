Lone Star College, Metallica perform encore for student success with Metallica Scholars program

Legendary rock band Metallica has awarded Lone Star College $50,000 to help students find exciting new careers in manufacturing, health care and transportation. This is the second year in a row Metallica granted funds to LSC.

“We are so appreciative of Metallica’s continued support to our Lone Star College students during these uncertain times,” said Linda Leto Head, LSC senior associate vice chancellor, External and Employer Relations. “This money will provide important job skill training and industry certification to help our students find careers that can provide a bright future.”

Programs covered by the grant include Advanced Manufacturing/Mechatronics, Certified Nurse Assistant (CNA), Dental Assistant and Truck Driving. The Metallica Scholars Grant is not a loan and does not have to be paid back. For more information visit LoneStar.edu/Metallica.

“Our 2019 Metallica Scholars have exceeded expectations and inspired us in more ways than we could have possibly imagined,” said Metallica’s Lars Ulrich in a statement. “We’re really excited to be able to expand the initiative in its second year, assisting more students in achieving their dreams and transforming their lives in 2020.”

The Metallica Scholars Program is made possible by the band’s All Within My Hands Foundation which is dedicated to creating sustainable communities by supporting workforce education, the fight against hunger and other critical local services. In addition to the $50,000 donated by Metallica, LSC Foundation and Wolverine Boot Co. also awarded $50,000 each to the Metallica Scholar grant, making a total of $150,000 available to LSC students.

Year two of the Metallica Scholars Initiative will add five more community colleges, bringing the total number of schools to 15 across the United States. These colleges will also be receiving matching grants from new partners supplementing All Within My Hands’ cumulative $1.5 million contribution. The grant is provided in partnership with the American Association of Community Colleges.

“Metallica and their foundation along with LSC Foundation and Wolverine Boot Company are doing really important work in helping local communities gain new skills quickly for a great career to improve their family well-being,” said Head.

In addition to the Metallica Scholars Grant, other financial aid options are also available to help LSC students and their families pay for college expenses, including tuition, fees, books and supplies. Visit LoneStar.edu/FA-Grants to learn more.

Lone Star College offers high quality, low-cost academic transfer and career training education to 99,000 students each semester. LSC is training tomorrow’s workforce today and redefining the community college experience to support student success. Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., serves as chancellor of LSC, the largest institution of higher education in the Houston area with an annual economic impact of nearly $3 billion. LSC consists of seven colleges, 10 centers, two university centers, Lone Star Corporate College and LSC-Online. To learn more, visit LoneStar.edu.

