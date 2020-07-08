City of Dayton municipal court wins honorable mention for traffic safety education

The Texas Municipal Courts Education Center’s Municipal Traffic Safety Initiative, funded by a grant from the Texas Department of Transportation, recently sponsored a Traffic Safety Award to recognize those who work in local municipalities that have made outstanding contributions to their community in an effort to increase traffic safety.

This competition was a friendly way for municipalities to increase their attention to quality of life through traffic safety activities. All municipal courts in the State of Texas were eligible to apply.

Dayton Municipal Court received “Honorable Mention” for its contributions during the past year to increase awareness on traffic safety. Throughout the year, but especially during National Night Out in October and Municipal Court Week in November, clerks share information on DWI and promoting responsible and safe driving.



“Our Municipal Court team does a great job with public outreach,” said City Manager Theo Melancon. “They make the most out of every opportunity to get information to our residents and those who come to the court. They definitely have made outstanding contributions to the safety of our community.”

To learn more about the Texas Municipal Courts Education Center or the Municipal Traffic Safety Award, contact TMCEC at 512-320-8274 or visit tmcec.com.

