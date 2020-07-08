FASOLT invites Liberty County artists to ‘Show Us Your Art!’

During these tough times, the Fine Arts Society of Liberty Texas would like to remind everyone that arts heal, arts communicate, and arts educate.

The board of directors of FASOLT invites artists of all ages to submit their art to FASOLT to share on our social media pages. FASOLT would like to celebrate the artists in our community.

If you’ve recorded a song, a dance, taken photos, drawn, painted, or sculpted a work of art, or created a video to share with our community, submit it to info@fasolt.org and we’ll celebrate the arts together.

“We also welcome written stories and poetry about coping with Covid-19 and other stresses that show how literary arts can heal our community,” the announcement states.

By submitting your creative work to info@fasolt.org, you agree that FASOLT may publish your work free of charge on its social media channels.

