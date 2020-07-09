Rena Luckey, age 76 of Shepherd, Texas passed away Thursday, June 2, 2020. She was born October 15, 1943 in Cleveland, Texas to parents Noble and Annie Arrendell who preceded her in death along with her husband of 61 years, Aubrey Wayne Luckey; and siblings, Mildred Duke, Bryant Arrendell and Wilfred Arrendell.

Mrs. Luckey was a homemaker who loved her family and always checked on everybody. She was a member of Splendora United Pentecostal Church.

Survivors include her daughters, Terry Jaramillo and Kimberly Lowe; son, Wayne Luckey; sister, Aniece Robinson; grandchildren, Morgan Paul Corgey, Hannah Taylor Black, Rebecca Kate Black and Royce Wayne Luckey; great-grandchild, Beyla Iris Corgey; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, July 10, 2020 at Plum Grove Cemetery, Plum Grove, Texas.

PACE-STANCIL FUNERAL HOME

303 E. CROCKETT

CLEVELAND, TEXAS

281-592-2641

