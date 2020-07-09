Wyverne Payne, age 83, of Cleveland, Texas, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020. She was born November 2, 1936 in Waller, Texas to parents John and Dora Perr Hancock who preceded her in death along with her husband, William Henry Payne, Jr. She was a strong women of faith and took every opportunity to share the love of Christ.

Survivors include her daughters, Stacy Goodson, Stephanie Lawrence and husband Chris Lawrence; son, Derek Payne and wife Cindy Payne; grandchildren, Gunnor Payne, Aidan Payne and Ethan Payne; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, July 10, 2020 at Bear Creek Cemetery, Cleveland, Texas.

PACE-STANCIL FUNERAL HOME

303 E. CROCKETT

CLEVELAND, TEXAS

281-592-2641

