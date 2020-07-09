City of Dayton suspends events at The Crossroads due to COVID-19

The City of Dayton is suspending all events at The Crossroads until further notice, including the weekly Food Truck Friday and the Farmers Market.

“In light of the recent increase in active COVID 19 cases in Liberty County, and in response to Governor Abbott’s Proclamation limiting gatherings larger than 10, we felt it was the right thing to do,” said Marketing and Communications Director Patti Jett. “We know it’s disappointing for our community members who enjoy these events and the vendors, but the health and safety of our residents and our staff is our top priority. We’re disappointed too, but we want to reassure people that The Crossroads events will resume as soon as it is safe to do so.”

Events will resume at the outdoor event location once restrictions are lifted.

