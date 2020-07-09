Liberty man killed in auto-pedestrian accident Wednesday

Liberty police are conducting a fatal auto-pedestrian accident investigation that occurred shortly after 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in the 1700 block of FM 160 North in the City of Liberty.

Upon arrival of the officers, an accident investigation was conducted at the scene. The investigation indicated that a male riding a bicycle eastbound on FM 160 North when he was struck by 2018 Ford F150 that was also traveling eastbound on FM 160 North.

The driver of the Ford F150, Orae Laird, 33,of Daisetta, stopped at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. The man on the bicycle was identified as Otis Patrick Bass, 46, of Liberty.

Bass was flown by Life Flight from the accident to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston where he succumbed to his injuries.

This accident is still currently under investigation.

Liberty Police Department wants to give special thanks to Liberty Fire/EMS and the citizens who assisted in the investigation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

