Eric Anthony Krueger, 40, of Dayton died July 6, 2020. Eric was born May 5, 1980 in Roswell, New Mexico.

Eric had been a resident of Dayton for the past several years after moving from Garland, Texas. He enjoyed the Dallas Cowboys, big trucks, and country music. He loved spending time with his family and friends.

Eric was preceded in death by his brother, Sergio Trevizo Jr. and his grandparents, Manuel and Mabel Rubio. He is survived by his parents, Sergio and Lorena Trevizo of Dayton; his grandmother, Apolonia Frias; brother, John Krueger and partner Nicole; sister, Bioleta Castillo; former spouse, Leticia Villegas; partner, Debbie Jimenez; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Services for Eric will be 3:00 p.m., Friday, July 10, 2020 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Interment will be at Magnolia Park Cemetery in Dayton.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

