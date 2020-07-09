Allyssa Gabrielle Salazar, 27, of Liberty, died Monday, July 6, 2020. She was born September 21, 1992 in Houston, Texas to Amanda Guardiola.

Allyssa had lived in Liberty for the past four years after moving from Houston. She was a 2012 graduate of Channelview High School. She enjoyed singing, dancing and being in the country. Allyssa loved to do hair, makeup and nails for friends. She had a kind heart and never held a grudge.

Allyssa is survived by her mother, Amanda Morales and Nahum Rosas; siblings, April Giron, Michael Morales and Stephanie Morales; nephews, Luis Ceballos, Seth Morales, Nicholas Giron and Evan Morales.

Service for Allyssa will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

