Ernest Lee Wickesser, 82, of Liberty Texas, died July 6, 2020, at his residence due to a lengthy illness.

Known affectionately as papa to his many children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, Ernie was a God fearing, faithful man of God. He never met a stranger, only friends and was quick to teach anyone about the Word of God.

Ernie was born on July 3, 1938 in Pampa, Tx. He never failed to mention to anyone that the firework shows that went on the day after his birth was not because of it being the celebration of the 4th of July, but a celebration of his birth. Ernie was a resident of Liberty for over 50 years. He worked for Clanton Oil Well Service for years and then became known as the local Schwan’s deliverer to many households in Liberty and surrounding areas. After an early retirement, Ernie spent the rest of his days mowing his property on his green tractor, tending to his grandchildren, and writing sermons from the Bible.

Mr. Wickesser was preceded in death by his loving wife Marie Wickesser, mother: Mary Webb and brother Edward Webb. He is survived by daughters, Brenda Jannise, Laura Damon and husband Dennis, Tammy Beam and husband Tim, Tammy Humphrey and husband Bobby; son, Tommy Wickesser; brother: Don Webb and wife Pat. Ernie leaves behind multiple grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews as well as many friends and family.

Arrangements under direction of Pace Stancil Funeral Home of Dayton, condolences may be sent to P.O. Box 964 Liberty, Tx 77575

For I am sure that neither death nor life…nor anything else in all creation, will be able to seperate us from the love of God in Christ Jesus our Lord.

Romans 8:38-39

