Rodney “Boudreaux” Joseph Abshire, 76, of Liberty, Texas passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 6, 2020 at Memorial Hermann Hospital in Baytown. He was born in Morse, Louisiana on August 21, 1943 to parents Vernice Abshire and Veneda Le Beouf Abshire.

Rodney was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. For most of his career, he worked as a chemical operator for Chevron Phillips. Upon retiring, he became a truck driver which suited his personality well. Often, he would say, he was being paid to see the country-side. Rodney was born and raised in Louisiana where he spoke French Cajun and learned English as his second language when he started First grade. He had many hobbies, some of which included playing the French Accordion, hunting and fishing. Rodney was deeply tied to his Louisiana roots and was known to cook a mean gumbo. He was a deeply religious man who loved God, his country and President Trump.

Rodney was preceded in death by his parents; and son Rodney Joseph Abshire, Jr. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of fifty-seven years, Mary Ann Abshire; daughter Sonya Michelle Kerr and husband Terry; son Jason Paul Abshire and wife Toni; granddaughters Ashley Wallace, Amanda Wren and husband Mark; grandsons Halston Abshire, Blake Abshire; great-granddaughters Emma Wallace and Hayden Wren; nephews Dwayne Abshire and wife Anna, Robert Abshire and wife Tammy. He also leaves behind numerous other loving family members, friends and colleagues. In addition, he leaves behind his poodle and best buddy, Peaches.

A Celebration of of life will be held at 11am on Friday, July 10, 2020 at the family residence. The family asks that you bring a chair and a mask if you plan on attending. Allison Funeral Service has been entrusted with arrangements.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family by visiting http://www.allisonfuneralservice.com

