Lisa Marie Sellers, 42, of Hardin, Texas, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Lisa was born on March 3, 1978, in Lufkin, to James and Carolyn Adams. A resident of Hardin, Lisa was an Assistance Director for Kids Etc. In Hardin, where she loved her job. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Those left to cherish her memory are husband Steven Sellers of Hardin; parents, James and Carolyn Adams of Willis. Mother and Father in law; Gary and Esther LeNormand of Moss Hill. Son’s, Jonathan Sellers and Chance Sellers both of Moss Hill. Daughters, Ashley Brigance and husband Ben of Livingston, and Mary Adams and fiancé’ Hunter Pope of Dayton, and brother, James Adams Jr. and wife Lynn of Conroe. Brother in laws, Garrett LeNormand and wife Stephanie of Hull, Gary LeNormand Jr and wife Danica of Richmond, Tx. Sisters, Tracy Barlow and husband Bubba of Coldsprings, Betty Bryant and husband Tod of Wolfe City, Tx and Tammy Vestal and husband Billy Jr. of Willis. Sister-in-law, Yvette Staton of Michigan, and a host of other loving family members and dear friends.

Numerous nieces and nephews. Best friends Stefanie and Dwayne Pope of Dayton, Logan Tarver and Jessica Parrish of Hardin, Brandon and Jenna Ritter of Hardin.

Grandchildren: Brantley Pope of Dayton, and Galaxy Thompson of Ashdown Arkansas.

A service of remembrance will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 1:00 P.M. at Faith & Family Funeral Services Chapel. There will be a gathering of family and friends also on Saturday, July 11, 2020, from 10:00 A.M. till time of service. Cremation to follow.

