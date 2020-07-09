Freddie Lee Jones, Alpha July 26, 1960 in Corrigan, Texas and Omega July 6, 2020 at the age of 59. Freddie graduated from Cleveland High School in 1978, served our country in the US Army, and worked at the Corrigan/Camden Mill for 35 years. He married the love of his life, Debra Jackson Jones on August 24, 1984 in Conroe, Texas. Freddie was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew Lee Jones and Juanita Haynes Jones; sons, Isaac Jones and Shun Jones; sisters, Acquanetta Robinson and Queen Esther Reed. Freddie is survived by his beloved wife of 35 years, Debra Jones of Coldspring, Texas; God daughter, Tatiana Jones; special sons, Willie Jones and Brandon Clark; mother-in-law, Ola Williams; brothers, J.L. Yarbrough of Dayton, Texas and Rodney Eugene Jones of Houston, Texas; sisters, Francis Taylor and husband Kelly of Houston, Texas, Kathy Jones of Cleveland, Texas, Josephine Jones of Houston, Texas, Rose Jones of Cleveland, Texas, Vernita McGowan and husband Kenneth of Cleveland, Texas, Katy Williams and husband Carter of Cleveland, Texas, Joyce Poole of New Caney, Texas; brothers-in-law, Alfred Reed, Jackie Robinson, and Willie Williams; sisters-in-law, Sharon McFadden and husband James, and Brenda Williams. Visitation will be at Neal Funeral Home on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 6-8pm. Funeral Service will be Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the Calvary Baptist Church in Coldspring, Texas at 11:30am with Pastor Michael Denson officiating. Burial will follow in the Sanfield Cemetery. Pallbearers for the service will be: Brandon Clark, Willie Jones, Darrius Pillot Jones, Marcus Jones, Kenneth McGowan Jr., and Moriel Jones. Honorary pallbearers will be: Ivan Williams, Michael Jones, Cornelius Lillie, Daniel McGowan, Darryl Robinson, Andre Jones, James McFadden Jr., and Jonathan Harrison. Mask are required to attend the Funeral Service.

