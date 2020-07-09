Cleveland graduates named as recipients of Woman’s Club scholarships

General Federation of Woman’s Clubs – Texas – Magnolia District is proud to announce the 2020 Scholarship Awardees.

District: Lauren January, sponsored by the Cleveland Woman’s Club, will attend Texas A&M, her major is a Bachelor of Science – Animal Science. Ms. January was awarded the Magnolia District Scholarship in the amount of $2,000. She is the daughter of Kristy Colchado of Cleveland.

State: Makina Walden of Cleveland, sponsored by the Cleveland Woman’s Club, will attend the University of Texas – Austin, her major is Nursing. Ms. Walden was awarded the 1903 UT Austin Scholarship in the amount of $1,200. She is the daughter of Audrey Walden of Cleveland.

In total, Magnolia District and GFWC Texas Scholarships were awarded in the amount of $19,400 at the organization’s 2020 Annual Spring Convention held in Corpus Christi.

All graduating and in college students in the Magnolia District region which includes Liberty, Dayton, Cleveland, Kountze, Silsbee, Woodville, Kirbyville, Jasper, Beaumont, Port Arthur and Center can apply for the district and state scholarship by contacting Helen Lamberth, District Scholarship Chairman at helenlamberth@ymail.com or visit the Magnolia District website for scholarship applications and descriptions of each scholarship available https://libertywomansclub.shutterfly.com/scholarshipinforamtion.

Congratulations to all graduating students and GFWC Texas Magnolia District Award Winners.

Lauren Lexi January

Makina Walden

