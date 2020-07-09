Mary Dale Norris Wilson, 82, of Texas City passed away on July 4, 2020. Mary was born August 18, 1937 in Magee, Mississippi to parents Taylor Norris and Vivian Rigdon Norris.

Mary had lived in Texas City for the past 2 years. She was a longtime resident of Liberty. Mary enjoyed crocheting, fishing and coloring.

Mrs. Wilson was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Roland Wilson; brothers, Albert and James; and sister, Ruth. She is survived by her children, Patricia Clark, Sissy Rash, Deborah Comans, Leon Brown, Anthony Brown, Arahonda Conley, Sandra McHenry and Brian Wilson; brother, Marvin Norris; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Services for Mrs. Wilson will be 3:00 p.m., Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel in Dayton with Rev. Darrell Brown officiating. The family will receive friends 1:00 p.m. until service time on Saturday at Pace-Stancil. Interment will follow at Magnolia Park Cemetery.

