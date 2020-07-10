Otis Patrick Bass, 46, of Liberty, TX passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Ames, TX. He was born September 26, 1973, in Liberty, TX to the late Otis Patrick Johnson and Diane Bass.

Otis was a jack of all trades, if it was broke, he could fix it. He was always working on something or riding his bike. He always told it like it was. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

He is preceded in death by his parents, sister; Rachel Christine Atwood; and nephew; Johnny Atwood Jr.

Those left to cherish his memory are brothers, John Johnson and Jamie Bass of Liberty, Delbert Johnson and wife Teresa of Kingwood, and Paul Wayne Johnson of Houston; grandmother, Mary “Gramma” Smith of Liberty, nieces, nephews, and a host of loving family and friends.

Cremation Services under the care of Faith & Family Funeral Services. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Otis Patrick Bass, please visit our Tribute Store.

