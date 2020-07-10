Herman J. Green was born May 9, 1955 in the Covington Community in Arkansas, and passed away July 3, 2020 in Cleveland, Texas at the age of 65. Herman served our country proudly in the US Army during the Vietnam Conflict. He worked as the Lead Screen Printer at T-Shirts Plus for 13 years. Herman was one of the hardest workers they had ever seen. They were positive that it was part of his core make up, and doubled down by his days in the US Military. Herman was always the first printer in, and the last printer out every single day….Always with a beaming smile and a “Good Morning” for each and every employee that walked in. They always knew they could count on him, for work, as well as a friend that lifted everyone up. They often described him as having “a heart of gold”. He literally wanted the very best for every person, and the store. He told them once that he prayed for the success of the store each morning. As they look back on the wonderful years with Herman, they can’t help but smile because the Lord loved them enough to gift us with Herman for so many years. They rejoice knowing he will watch over them for the rest of their days on Earth and that they will get to see their friend again one day. Herman was preceded in death by his parents, Herman Green and Renna Mae Green. He is survived by his son, Lorenzo McMillan of North Carolina, and companion, Carmen Rodriguez, and all the employees at T-Shirts Plus. Graveside Service is scheduled for Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 12:45 pm at the Houston National Cemetery.

